Weather: Homes evacuated in Porirua as landslide and flooding hits

Plimmerton Domain (left) was almost totally under water yesterday. Photo / Dianne Khan

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Two homes have been evacuated in Porirua due to a landslide as the city battles heavy rain for the second day running.

Fire teams responded to 10 call outs between 7pm and 10pm - mostly for surface flooding, a Fire and Emergency spokesman said.

Council staff were now onsite at Moonsail Drive in the Porirua suburb of Whitby working to secure the site of the landslide that tumbled into the rear of one the street's homes.

The residents and one neighbouring home were evacuated as a precaution.

The city remained under a heavy rain warning until 1am on Tuesday with between 50mm and 60mm expected to fall by then.

Falls of between 10mm and 20mm per hour and 120km/h winds were also possible.

It came as residents of another small Porirua community were also evacuated from their homes yesterday due to flash flooding which sent rivers of water running through residential streets.

Close to 15 households were left uninhabitable and locals had to clean up the mud-caked streets after a perfect storm hit the Karehana Bay area in Plimmerton.

Similar scenes had so far been avoided tonight, the fire spokesman said.

However, the heavy rains were also hitting Wellington where a landslide brought rocks down on to Onslow Rd in Khandallah tonight. Contractors successfully cleared the site.

Forecaster WeatherWatch warned the wild weather could disrupt flights for travellers tomorrow morning.

Residents in Wellington were also rugging up and preparing for summer to make a colder start than winter.

That's right, Wellington is likely to hit a high of just 13C tomorrow on the first day of the meteorological summer, fellow forecaster MetService said.

That's not only 6C below average for this time of year but colder than the 15C high recorded in the capital city on June 1, the official first day of winter.

🔶Further adverse weather for the Wellington region.

Expect the heavy rain to kick off around 7pm with 50-60mm in 6 hours forecast.

10-20mm hourly rates possible in localised heavy falls.

120kmph southerly gusts for some.

Sodden ground is more prone to surface flooding. ^Lewis pic.twitter.com/4Rn6hbJPDH — MetService (@MetService) November 29, 2020

"You'll have to go back to 2006 to find a colder start to December [11.2C]," MetService said.

Flooding in Cluny Rd, Plimmerton, north of Wellington. Photo / Melissa Nightingale

Nelson, the Marlborough Sounds and Richmond Range in the South Island, meanwhile, were already being battered by downpours, with a heavy rain alert in place until 11pm tonight.

Hawke's Bay was also in the firing line of the storm that had earlier been brewing over the Tasman Sea.

The region was already dealing with storm damage after it was hit by a one-in-250-years flood this month.

Now Wairoa, between Gisborne and Napier, was tipped to be hit by 70-90mm falls of rain on Tuesday between 8am-8pm, MetService said.

Heavy falls were also possible further south down the Wairarapa's east coast where a heavy rain watch was in place.

And like Wellington, Hawke's Bay could expect the rain and wind to bring a noticeable chill.

On the first day of Summer, parts of Hawke’s Bay will have lower daytime highs than midnight tonight https://t.co/jayEKeIHyi via @weatherwatchnz — WeatherWatch.co.nz (@WeatherWatchNZ) November 30, 2020

WeatherWatch was tipping Hawke's Bay's 16C temperature at midnight tonight to actually be warmer than the 15C temperature forecast for midday tomorrow, 12 hours later.

The wild weather could also throw a spanner in the works of travellers, WeatherWatch said.

"Severe gale southerlies through Cook Strait and up to Taranaki, along with usual gales in other parts of the North Island, may lead to some flight delays on Tuesday," it said.

"The good news is that winds will peak earlier in the day and ease into the afternoon.

"Most airports will notice winds easing back overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday as high pressure [briefly] expands across NZ."

Aucklanders wouldn't escape scot-free from the inclement weather.

Periods of rain were forecast for today with a top of 23C. The showers were then expected to clear tomorrow morning. Possible gales were tipped in exposed places, with a high of 21C.

Start of Meteorological Summer Tomorrow The elephant in the room is Wellington - a cruel start to December with a... Posted by MetService New Zealand on Sunday, November 29, 2020

Whangārei could also see the showers clear by tomorrow morning for a windy but fine top of 21C.

Hamilton and Tauranga could also expect rain this evening before the showers clear by midday tomorrow for a temperature high of 24C.

In the South Island, Christchurch could expect periods of rain this evening before a mainly fine afternoon tomorrow with a high of 17C.

Further south, the showers should clear this evening in Dunedin before a fine day tomorrow with a top of 15C.