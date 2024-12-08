On Tuesday, the weather is forecast to be settled for most of the country.

“It’s going to be light winds and dry conditions,” Doolin said

“The only places where that’s not true would be Fiordland and southern Westland and maybe coastal southern Otago.”

However, by Wednesday and Thursday, the settled and dry conditions are set to make way for another period of weather coming in from the Tasman Sea.

“It will affect both islands progressively from Thursday morning through into Thursday afternoon and evening,” Doolin said.

“It looks like a bit of heavy rain for the West Coast of the South Island.

Severe Weather Warnings/ Watches have been updated. Heavy 🌧 in w'rn areas of the S'th Island/lower N'th Island. 150-180 mm of 🌧 in the Westland ranges on top of what's already fallen. Severe NW gales with gusts to 150 km/h in Canterbury High Country 💨. https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/Q5GcGdIGHn — MetService (@MetService) December 7, 2024

“But as we move into Friday, things are going to clear up again and a return to settled clear, dry conditions.”

Doolin said most of New Zealand would be “pretty warm” throughout the week.

“Most of the North Island is going to be from early 20s to late 20s, afternoon maximums expected.

“The South Island is more like late teens to mid-20s during the same period.

“Most of the country is going to be pretty balmy temperatures but there are going to be periods of wet particularly in western areas.”

Firefighters douse flare-ups after huge Canterbury blaze

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said high winds at the Bridge Hill fire have not caused any breakouts today.

Incident Commander Colin Russell said there were a few small flare-ups, but crews were able to deal with them.

“It’s been a good team effort from everyone involved today and we’ve quickly got on top of any flare-ups we have seen,” he said.

Russell said the fire behaviour remains relatively benign, with good progress made in eliminating hotspots.

“This will continue today, conditions permitting.

“The risk over the next 24 hours will be largely dependent on the high winds and forecast rain.

“The weather conditions may also make driving conditions dangerous.”

Russell said they would continue assessing the road conditions, after high winds blew over several campervans near Cromwell today.

“Strong wind warnings have been issued for the Canterbury high country with northwest gusts of up to 150km/h possible.

“This could have an impact on driving activity and we will be working with Waka Kotahi to provide any updates on possible closures on SH73.”

