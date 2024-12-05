Advertisement
Weekend weather: 140km/h gales to batter lower North Island, South Island braces for heavy rain, strong winds

NZ Herald
It will be a weekend of two halves according to forecasters. Photo / MetService

The lower North Island is bracing for gales gusting at 140km/h this weekend, while virtually all of the southern half of the country will be cloaked in rain and wind alerts.

With temperatures set to return to normal for many regions, MetService is forecasting a “weekend of two halves”, from clear skies on Saturday to turbulent weather on Sunday for many areas.

This includes potentially damaging gales and heavy rain and thunderstorms in the South Island and lower parts of the North.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said most areas of the country would enjoy fine weather on Saturday.

This will be good news for those lucky enough to snag tickets to the sold-out clash between Auckland FC and Wellington Phoenix at Eden Park with dry conditions and a high of 22C expected.

Makgabutlane said temperatures would return to average briefly this weekend after a week of muggy days with highs as much as 8C above average in some areas.

“This respite will be welcome news for those who’ve struggled through the muggy nights. However, by Sunday, the heat looks set to ramp up again in Hawke’s Bay.”

Makgabutlane said Sunday would also include gusty northwesterlies embedded in an active front that was set to sweep across the country.

The forecaster said this would bring heavy rain to the west of the country and severe northwest gales to many areas of the South Island and the lower North Island.

In the Canterbury High Country, severe gales are expected to ramp up to a destructive 150km/h.

An orange strong wind warning had been issued for Wellington and Wairarapa, with residents being told to prepare for severe northwest gale gusting 140km/h in exposed places later on Sunday.

MetService is warning that strong gusts might damage trees and powerlines and make driving difficult for high-sided vehicles and motorbikes.

MetService forecaster Gerard Bellam said that those bowling on the third day of the Black Caps’ test match would face a difficult time battling the strong northwesterly winds coming into the city.

An orange heavy rain warning had been issued for the Westland District from 4am on Sunday. Residents are being told to expect 250 to 310mm of rain about the ranges and 100 to 150mm nearer the coast.

A heavy rain watch had been issued for the Grey and Buller Districts, the headwaters of the Canterbury and Otago lakes and rivers and Fiordland for Sunday.

A strong wind watch had been issued for the Canterbury plains, Banks Peninsula, Otago, Southland, Stewart Island, Fiordland, Wairarapa and Malborough for Sunday also.

