Makgabutlane said temperatures would return to average briefly this weekend after a week of muggy days with highs as much as 8C above average in some areas.

“This respite will be welcome news for those who’ve struggled through the muggy nights. However, by Sunday, the heat looks set to ramp up again in Hawke’s Bay.”

It's looking like a weekend of two halves, with Saturday mainly fine thanks to a slim ridge.



Sunday is "cutting up rough" over southern and central Aotearoa with heavy rain and northwest gales forecast.



Check the weather warnings here:https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/kaaKaUa7sg — MetService (@MetService) December 5, 2024

Makgabutlane said Sunday would also include gusty northwesterlies embedded in an active front that was set to sweep across the country.

The forecaster said this would bring heavy rain to the west of the country and severe northwest gales to many areas of the South Island and the lower North Island.

In the Canterbury High Country, severe gales are expected to ramp up to a destructive 150km/h.

An orange strong wind warning had been issued for Wellington and Wairarapa, with residents being told to prepare for severe northwest gale gusting 140km/h in exposed places later on Sunday.

MetService is warning that strong gusts might damage trees and powerlines and make driving difficult for high-sided vehicles and motorbikes.

MetService forecaster Gerard Bellam said that those bowling on the third day of the Black Caps’ test match would face a difficult time battling the strong northwesterly winds coming into the city.

An orange heavy rain warning had been issued for the Westland District from 4am on Sunday. Residents are being told to expect 250 to 310mm of rain about the ranges and 100 to 150mm nearer the coast.

A heavy rain watch had been issued for the Grey and Buller Districts, the headwaters of the Canterbury and Otago lakes and rivers and Fiordland for Sunday.

A strong wind watch had been issued for the Canterbury plains, Banks Peninsula, Otago, Southland, Stewart Island, Fiordland, Wairarapa and Malborough for Sunday also.

