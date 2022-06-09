MetService National weather: June 8th - 10th.

Many New Zealand regions are set for another day of stormy weather, with new warnings already this morning for the Kāpiti Coast, north of Wellington.

Western areas of the North and South Island are expected to bear the brunt of the poor weather today, with a number of MetService-issued warnings in force - and along with it, heavy winds and seas.

MetService has this morning issued a series of severe thunderstorm alerts, the latest at 7.15am with thunder and lightning due to lash Horowhenua, Manawatū, and move across the ranges into parts of Wairarapa in the coming hour.

The forecaster warned the electrical storm was expected to be accompanied by very heavy rain, damaging wind gusts, possible tornadoes and hail.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Wellington Radar Area https://t.co/VEuU89ST14 pic.twitter.com/MEcgxvfiSQ — MetService Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) June 9, 2022

Earlier it issued a similar warning for Kāpiti, saying it expected the bad weather to track near Ōtaki, Paraparaumu, Waikanae, Paekakariki, Kāpiti Island, the Southern Tararua Ranges and Te Horo about 6am.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Wellington Radar Area https://t.co/ngEZYVLcJj pic.twitter.com/EbVpqrcmd0 — MetService Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) June 9, 2022

People should take care if they are driving, get back to land if on the water and shelter indoors, if possible.

Auckland Harbour Bridge lane restrictions

People who use the Auckland Harbour Bridge are being advised that the bridge will operate four lanes in each direction this morning in anticipation of predicted strong wind gusts from 9am to 8pm.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency issued the reminder on its social media channels this morning, after an earlier notice was posted yesterday.

REMINDER - 6:15AM FRI, 10 JUN

The Harbour Bridge will provide 4 lanes in each direction this morning in anticipation of predicted strong wind gusts from 9am to 8pm today. Please take extra care. ^TP https://t.co/BpNvwHCYIy — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) June 9, 2022

Motorists are told to plan ahead; as speed reductions and lane closures are said to be "likely" between that time period.

"Caution is advised, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles. Allow extra time," road authorities said.



A breakdown in a northbound lane on the bridge briefly blocked a left lane during morning rush hour before the vehicle was cleared.

It came as Niwa issued a warning of wet weather hitting the city.

Within minutes visibility had been reduced, with a breakdown blocking a southbound lane on the northwestern motorway.

Meanwhile, a severe thunderstorm watch remains in force for Nelson, Buller, Taranaki, Manawatū, Kāpiti-Horowhenua, Wellington and Marlborough.

The unsettled, messy weather is also expected to continue throughout the weekend for many New Zealand regions, as a series of fronts moves up the country.

A tornado damaged homes and uprooted two pine trees, sending them - spear-like -through the roof of a car parts business in Waikanae, north of Wellington yesterday.

A lightning storm near Greymouth. Photo / Bryn Preston

MetService forecaster Aidan Pyselman said there was the potential for thunderstorms for western parts of both islands today. "It's a really active situation we've got at the moment, very unsettled."

Bad weather is expected in these areas on Saturday and Sunday as well.

There are a number of weather warnings in force for the lower North Island and Wellington regions. "The lower North Island is looking pretty wild with strong winds," Pyselman said.

In Wellington, Wairarapa - south of Featherston - and the Marlborough Sounds,

severe gales reaching 120km/h are possible this morning as well as later today.

Northwest winds could also reach gale-force strength from Saturday to Monday in exposed places.

Two giant Norfolk Pines spear the roof of ACS Ltd autoparts workshop after a tornado whipped through Waikanae on Thursday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

An early-morning warning of possible thunderstorms has also been issued for Waitomo, Taranaki, Manawatū, Kāpiti-Horowhenua, Wellington, Marlborough from 3am to 8am.

In addition, a 48-hour swell warning has been issued until midnight Saturday for the Kāpiti-Porirua coast from Ōtaki to Cape Terawhiti.

Waves could reach 4-5m early this morning, before easing to three-3.5 metres this afternoon.

The Wellington Region Emergency Management Office told residents in Porirua and Kāpiti yesterday to prepare for high seas until midnight tonight.

Manager Jeremy Holmes said there was potential for more wave run-up and flooding, with coastal residents facing instances of coastal erosion, scouring, surface flooding and deposits of driftwood, seaweed, sand and gravel.

"We urge residents in affected areas to start thinking about ways to reduce impacts of swells on their property, such as using sandbags or barriers and moving things off their front lawn and driveway."

More wet, unsettled weather and possibly severe thunderstorms are forecast for large parts of the country. Photo / Michael Craig

For Nelson, Buller and Westland, severe thunderstorms are possible until about 8am, while heavy rain is expected in Westland and Buller from late morning.

Meanwhile, snow has been forecast to below about 300-400m across the lower South Island on Saturday and Sunday. Significant snowfall was expected in areas above 500m.

MetService said snow was expected to affect many higher roads and passes, and paired with strong winds and low temperatures, could stress livestock.