'We are scared': Almost 3000 people respond to Wellington sexual violence survey

Students and friends Sophie Harrison and Ella Lamont posted the survey online last month. Photo / Supplied

Warning: This story contains reference to sexual assault.

Two young women "tired of feeling scared" on Wellington's streets have revealed a third of respondents to an anonymous survey experience sexual assault or harassment every weekend.

Victoria University students Ella Lamont and Sophia Harrison presented the findings of an informal online survey to Wellington City councillors at a committee meeting today.

The two young women are flatmates and friends who were tired of experiencing and hearing about sexual assault and harassment in Wellington, so decided to create the online platform.

The survey included questions such as how likely respondents would be to walk home alone, and whether they had experienced occurrences such as catcalling, public indecency or unwanted touching.

It was first posted to Wellington Facebook page Vic Deals last month and 2866 people have since responded.

Lamont told councillors that people are scared.

"We are here before you today because it has been this way for far too long. We are here for every person who has been assaulted in our capital city."

She said people have been subjected to "arse grabbing" in bars, non-consensual touching, and cat calling.

"The list goes on."

Lamont said she and Harrison were angry because they initially fell in love with Wellington when they arrived, but after settling in they have experienced the ugly side of the city.

The survey found 44 per cent of respondents have experienced sexual assault and 17 per cent have experienced rape.

A quarter said they have experienced unwanted touching, groping and grabbing.

The pair proposed solutions including creating a new vision for Courtenay Place, working with the hospitality sector to keep bars and restaurants free of sexual violence, and investing more money in prevention strategies.