New leadership team appointed to Let's Get Wellington Moving programme

Transport programme Let's Get Wellington Moving has appointed a new senior leadership team. Photo / 123rf

By Harry Lock, of RNZ.

Multi-billion-dollar transport programme Let's Get Wellington Moving has appointed a new senior leadership team.

It comes after a review of the programme released this year found the project lacked leadership and was at risk of failing.

Shortly after, director Andrew Body stepped down from his position.

The current technical director David Dunlop has been appointed as acting programme director, the programme announced today.

A new permanent director will be appointed in due course.

Meanwhile, the new position of an independent chair, as recommended by the review, was given to Dave Brash, who was the national recovery manager for the Kaikōura earthquake.

Brash had most recently been providing advice to the Urban Form and Transport Initiative in Tauranga.

"I'm excited to be working with the partners and chairing the Let's Get Wellington Moving board," he said.

"I know how challenging it is to develop large-scale infrastructure in an urban environment. The success of our city and region depends on us getting this right and progressing the programme as rapidly as practical."

Another new position - a three-year programme director - has also been filled.

Siobhan Procter will start the role in May after finishing at Wellington City Council where she is the transport and infrastructure manager.

The role will be responsible for overseeing the short-term projects such as safer speeds on State Highway 1, the Golden Mile, and walking improvements.