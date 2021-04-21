Person critical after workplace incident in Wellington central

Wellington Free Ambulance treated one patient in status 1 after the incident. Photo / File

Wellington Free Ambulance treated one patient in status 1 after the incident. Photo / File

One person is in critical condition after a workplace incident in Wellington CBD.

The Wellington Free Ambulance and Fire and Emergency NZ were called to Waring Taylor St around 4pm.

A resident in the area said the incident happened at a construction site and four fire trucks, a cherry-picker fire appliance and two ambulances were on the scene.

Paramedics treated one person in critical condition after a workplace incident, an ambulance spokesman said.

Meanwhile, a person has been seriously injured after being trapped under a tree in another workplace incident near Stratford.

A police spokeswoman said officers were notified of the incident on Puniwhakau Rd, Puniwhakau, about 2.15pm.

The person was transported off-site by helicopter.

A WorkSafe spokesperson confirmed the agency had been made aware of the Puniwhakau Rd incident and was making inquiries.

Yesterday, a person died in a workplace accident at a business in Fiordland.

WorkSafe is investigating the accident and a spokesperson said it was understood the person was undertaking geotechnical work at the time.