Person critical after workplace incident in Wellington central

One person is in critical condition after a workplace incident in Wellington CBD.
The Wellington Free Ambulance and Fire and Emergency NZ were called to Waring Taylor St around 4pm.
A resident in the area said the incident happened at a construction site and four fire trucks, a cherry-picker fire appliance and two ambulances were on the scene.
Paramedics treated one person in critical condition after a workplace incident, an ambulance spokesman said.
Meanwhile, a person has been seriously injured after being trapped under a tree in another workplace incident near Stratford.
A police spokeswoman said officers were notified of the incident on Puniwhakau Rd, Puniwhakau, about 2.15pm.
The person was transported off-site by helicopter.
A WorkSafe spokesperson confirmed the agency had been made aware of the Puniwhakau Rd incident and was making inquiries.
Yesterday, a person died in a workplace accident at a business in Fiordland.
WorkSafe is investigating the accident and a spokesperson said it was understood the person was undertaking geotechnical work at the time.