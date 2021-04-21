Prince Philip's death: New Zealand's memorial service at Wellington Cathedral of St Paul

The memorial started at 3pm with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, leader of the Opposition Judith Colins, Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy and British High Commissioner Laura Clarke among those in attendance.

New Zealand's state memorial service for the late Prince Philip is being held at Wellington Cathedral of St Paul this afternoon.

The Royal New Zealand Air Force Band played ahead of the service while more than 450 gathered to pay their respects.

The Most Reverend Philip Richardson welcomed those gathered.

He said it was with gratitude they bid farewell to a greatly loved servant.

"For his energy and compassion, for his encouragement and interest, for his unfailing support to Her Majesty The Queen, for his particular commitment to young people, for his example of service, and for the duty which he rendered to his country and Commonwealth, we thank and praise Almighty God."

Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy paid tribute to Prince Philip, saying his royal highness was a loyal companion to her majesty the Queen.

Reddy said he lived an extraordinary life of service and his place at the Queen's side offered him a unique window into, and role, in a rapidly changing world.

She noted more than 13 million young people in more than 169 countries have benefited from opportunities to develop skills and confidence through the Duke of Edinburgh's Award scheme.

"He took great satisfaction in its ability to transform the lives of young people."

Reddy said she could personally attest to the Queen and Prince Philip's fond recollections of the times they toured the country together.

Prince Philip visited New Zealand 14 times in total.

Many New Zealand families would have stories about the time they met the Prince, Reddy said.

"He was well known to be a frank and engaging conversationalist."

Reddy said he was a man of his time and in many ways ahead of his time, noting he gave up a promising career in the Royal Navy in support of his wife.

Ardern gave a reading of "Memories" and Ainsley Rowe, a Duke of Edinburgh's Hillary awardee, read The Gospel according to St John 14:1-6.

Ardern has said the service was a chance to acknowledge someone who sacrificed his adult life to serve the Queen and Commonwealth.

The Queen and Prince Philip have had an association with the Wellington Cathedral of St Paul dating back to the 1950s.

The foundation stone was laid by the Queen in 1954, while the royal couple also worshipped at the Cathedral in 1968, 1977 and 2002.

On three occasions two Royal Prayer Books were used by the pair and carry their personal signatures.

These books are on the altar for the state memorial service.

Her majesty Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh. Photo / Getty Images

It is understood the Queen was at the side of her husband of 73 years when he died "peacefully" earlier this month. He was two months shy of his 100th birthday.

New Zealand's memorial service is being livestreamed so people around the country can watch it.

Nelson Cathedral is also holding a special screening.

Dean Mike Hawke said the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh visited Nelson in 1954 and attended a Sunday service at Nelson Cathedral.

A photo of the couple and the chairs they sat in will be on display.