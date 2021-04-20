Prince Philip asked photographer to hide in pillar for perfect funeral picture

Prince Philip was laid to rest in a funeral service that celebrated his many years of service to the Crown and his wife, Queen Elizabeth II. Video / AP

Prince Philip was laid to rest in a funeral service that celebrated his many years of service to the Crown and his wife, Queen Elizabeth II. Video / AP

Prince Philip pulled out all the stops from his funeral, including making sure his photographer of 40 years had a perfect spot for a photo.

Arthur Edwards, 80, says The Duke personally arranged for The Sun photographer to take snaps from a special hiding spot.

"The Duke, who planned every moment of yesterday's moving funeral service, had arranged for me as a photographer to hide inside a fake pillar at the top of the stairs leading to St George's Chapel," Edwards explained in a piece for The Sun.

Can you see Arthur Edwards' hiding spot during Prince Philip's funeral? Photo / Getty Images

And he managed to get the perfect photographs in the late Duke of Edinburgh's honour.

If you look closely in the photo, Edwards can be seen behind a fake pillar waiting to take a photo of the coffin as it was being carried up the steps at St George's Chapel.

Edwards added: "With a letterbox-shaped slit, it was like the bird-watching hides where Prince Philip spent hours of his retirement at Sandringham."

He commented on how emotional it was photographing the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral procession, and said witnessed the royal family's grief up close.

The snap Arthur Edwards managed to get from his hiding spot. Photo / Getty Images

"When his coffin went past my hidey-hole and into the chapel — my last sight of the man I photographed for 40 years — I was overwhelmed with memories of an incredible man.

"From the most unusual vantage point of my years photographing the royals, I was close enough to see Prince Charles look broken.

"Close to tears, I could see he realised the weight of the task ahead to look after his mother and the monarchy."

The Duke's funeral, which took place early on Sunday NZ time, reflected the late 99-year-old's wish for "no fuss" and represented his wishes, down to his wish for his coffin to be transported in the back of a Land Rover hearse.