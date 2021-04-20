Prince Harry to return to the US without speaking to Charles one-on-one

Kate, Prince Harry and Prince William walk side by side following Prince Philip's funeral. Video / The Royal Family Channel

Prince Harry will return to the US without "one-on-one" talks with his father or his brother, as neither "trust him enough" to chat with him alone, sources have revealed.

The only discussion among Charles, Harry and William was a talk to clear the air at Harry's UK home of Frogmore Cottage after Prince Philip's funeral, according to Page Six.

William and Charles would only speak to Harry if there were witnesses to what he said, as they feared Harry's team would "leak" a twisted account of the meeting, the sources claimed.

When Harry's father and brother reached out to him last month after the bombshell Oprah interview, what they said was quickly reported by Gayle King, who said the talks were "not productive".

And the chat on Saturday did not fully mend the rifts in the royal family, which came about following Harry and Meghan's shocking tell-all in which they accused the Firm of racism.

A UK royal source claimed they were being "protective" of one another.

"No one wants anything private being reported back to anyone. Nobody wants anything out there. And no one can pretend to know what was said on Saturday — it was just immediate family after the service."

The princes were seen chatting briefly on Saturday as they left Philip's funeral service at St George's Chapel to walk to Windsor Castle.

Prince Charles would only meet with Harry with witnesses present in case the Sussex camp 'twisted the truth'. Photo / Getty Images

It's believed Harry will soon fly home to California to reunite with Meghan and the couple's nearly 2-year-old son Archie, though he may stay in the UK to celebrate his grandmother's 95th birthday.

The Queen has cancelled all formal celebrations as well as the release of a new portrait, but Harry could join her for a walk outdoors under the UK's Covid-19 guidelines.

Harry's flight home for Philip's funeral marked the first time he had returned to the UK in over a year after he and Meghan quit as senior royals.

Meghan was not given medical clearance to fly, but she did send a handwritten note placed atop a wreath at Philip's funeral, and also watched the service on TV at home in California.

Charles has reportedly gone to his home of Llwynywermod in Wales to privately mourn his father's death.