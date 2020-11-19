Waverley crash victim 'an incredibly devoted father and son'

John Tetau was killed after a crash near Waverley on Monday morning. Photo / File

A Waverley man who died after a crash on Monday was "an incredibly devoted father and son".

John Tetau was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 3 in the early hours of Monday morning.

He died in hospital overnight on Monday.

Jeanette Tetau, John's mother, said her son was an "incredible boy" who was very well-loved.

"He was an incredibly devoted father and son," she told the Chronicle.

Also known as Hone, Tetau had been a truck driver for the past 14 months, working for a company based in Waverley.

"He'd got a job truck driving, and he'd just passed his class five licence. He loved his job, it gave him a bit of pride.

"He was doing awesome, then this happened."

Tetau was a father of three boys, aged 2, 4, and 6.

"He was absolutely devoted to them. He'd drop everything to come and see them. Every day with John was a memorable day."

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on SH3 shortly after 1am on Monday.

On social media, friends, colleagues, and family members paid tribute to their mate.

"Rest in Peace Hone, I will never forget you," one said.

"Gone way too soon Hone. RIP man, deepest sympathies to all of your whanau," another commented.

Police said investigations into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.