Man dies after crash near Waverley in South Taranaki

A man who died after being critically injured in a crash near Waverley, South Taranaki, early on Monday morning has been named.

Emergency services were called to the single vehicle crash on State Highway 3 shortly after 1am on Monday.

Police said the driver of the car was 33-year-old John Tetau of Waverley.

Tetau was airlifted to hospital in critical condition. He died in hospital overnight on Monday.

Police said investigations into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.