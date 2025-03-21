And the Spurdles weren’t the first to hide a time capsule in the house. A letter from the previous homeowners, the Bean family, was also tucked inside, revealing that they had buried their own capsule in the walls of the home in 1979.
A timely discovery
A post on the local Facebook page saw the Spurdles quickly learn of the capsule’s discovery. The timing of the discovery hit hard – exactly seven years to the day since their beloved dad Glen had died.
“It was quite spooky,” Jono Spurdle told the Herald. “I remember placing it there under the bath plinth and saying goodbye. We often joked over the years that someone would dig it up one day. Sure enough, today was the day. It’s very special.”
Glen Spurdle found the original time capsule from the Bean family in the late 1990s. It had been hidden 20 years earlier.
“Dad had been removing some old sarking to run a cable and he found the letter tucked up in a toilet roll core.
“It was such a cool find it inspired us and we always planned to add it to our own capsule.”
Did their dreams come true?
As it turns out Jono checked off every box, even the superyacht – kind of.
“I’m married with two daughters, and we have a 28-foot keel boat we spend a lot of time on – we call it our superyacht,” he laughed.
Jono also achieved his dream of becoming a builder and owns his own company, Evolve Homes.
His sailing aspirations weren’t just childhood fantasies, either. He was part of Team New Zealand’s Red Bull Racing youth squad in 2013, alongside Pete Burling, Blair Tuke, Andy Maloney and Sam Meech.