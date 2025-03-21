The time capsule was found on the seven-year anniversary of the death of Glen Spurdle, who hid it 25 years ago. Photo / Corey Fleming

The notes detailed the children’s goals – with flatting, driving, and getting boyfriends and girlfriends high on the list.

Jono, 9, had big plans for his future and wanted to own a flash car, have a girlfriend, a superyacht and be a master builder – all by the age of 18.

Rebecca saw herself as a teacher, flatting with friends and having a boyfriend. She had dreams of visiting Egypt by the time she turned 21.

The older siblings thought Hannah, 5, might be a pop star. A drawing included in the capsule revealed her love for Paddle Pops.

And the Spurdles weren’t the first to hide a time capsule in the house. A letter from the previous homeowners, the Bean family, was also tucked inside, revealing that they had buried their own capsule in the walls of the home in 1979.

A timely discovery

A post on the local Facebook page saw the Spurdles quickly learn of the capsule’s discovery. The timing of the discovery hit hard – exactly seven years to the day since their beloved dad Glen had died.

“It was quite spooky,” Jono Spurdle told the Herald. “I remember placing it there under the bath plinth and saying goodbye. We often joked over the years that someone would dig it up one day. Sure enough, today was the day. It’s very special.”

Happy memories with dad Glen Spurdle, who passed away seven years ago, were included in the capsule. Photo / Ann Langis

Glen Spurdle found the original time capsule from the Bean family in the late 1990s. It had been hidden 20 years earlier.

“Dad had been removing some old sarking to run a cable and he found the letter tucked up in a toilet roll core.

“It was such a cool find it inspired us and we always planned to add it to our own capsule.”

Did their dreams come true?

As it turns out Jono checked off every box, even the superyacht – kind of.

“I’m married with two daughters, and we have a 28-foot keel boat we spend a lot of time on – we call it our superyacht,” he laughed.

Jono also achieved his dream of becoming a builder and owns his own company, Evolve Homes.

His sailing aspirations weren’t just childhood fantasies, either. He was part of Team New Zealand’s Red Bull Racing youth squad in 2013, alongside Pete Burling, Blair Tuke, Andy Maloney and Sam Meech.

Jono Spurdle was part of the Red Bull Youth America's Cup in 2013 alongside current Emirates Team New Zealand sailors Pete Burling, Blair Tuke, Andy Maloney and Sam Meech. Photo / Martial Gobet

He’s also kept the family tradition alive, planting two other time capsules in homes he has renovated with his daughters.

Big sister Rebecca also followed through on her childhood dreams. Now a teacher at Takapuna Normal Intermediate, she is married and expecting her first child.

“When we realised it had been found, all the memories of living there came flooding back,” she said.

Jono Spurdle (third from right) with his winning teammates in the Youth America's Cup in 2013. Photo / Martial Gobet

“March 19 is usually a sad day because of Dad, but this year, it’s been filled with a lot of fun memories.”

One goal that remains unchecked? Egypt. But seeing the pyramids is still on Rebecca’s list.

Jono Spurdle on his 28ft keel boat – affectionately referred to as the "superyacht". Photo / Supplied

As for Hannah, she didn’t become a pop star, but she carved out a career in interior design before deciding to retrain as a teacher, following in the footsteps of mum Sharon and dad Glen.

“I had just started school when we buried it, so I don’t remember much but I grew up hearing stories,” she said.

The emotional weight of the discovery wasn’t lost on the family.

Becks, Hannah and Jono Spurdle with their time capsule memories. Photo / Corey Fleming

“When Mum and I heard the news, we just burst into tears,” Hannah said.

“We are going over to meet the Langis family and look through our old family home – it is going to be quite emotional,” Hannah said.

Carrying on the tradition

The discovery has also inspired the Langis family to carry on the tradition and hide their own time capsule somewhere in the walls of the bungalow in Birkley Rd.

Ann, husband Jason and children Sidelle, 21, Nova, 18 and Felix, 14 will all add letters.

“Whatever we do we will also add the Spurdle and Bean family letters and photos,” Ann Langis said.

“We have loved learning about the house and the families who lived here before us.”