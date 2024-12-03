Hill’s funeral was held at the Hukanui Bible Chapel in Hamilton yesterday.

Her family asked donations be made to NICU Waikato and Endometriosis NZ in lieu of flowers. A Givealittle page has been set up for fundraising.

They were two things Hill was passionate about, her family said.

Tegan Hill, 25, has been described by friends as someone who always lit up a room, made friends easily and laughed freely.

“Tegan loved her Nicu babies and fellow nurses. This was her dream career and she cried for any of her babies that decided that heaven was better than earthside,” the fundraising page said.

“She will certainly be Nurse Tegan up in heaven with those who are already there or yet to come.”

Hill had also battled with endometriosis, having had several surgeries and taken medications to manage the painful condition.

The Lakes Ranch Christian Camp organisers paid tribute to Hill online, remembering when she first turned up to camp as a youngster.

They described her as a “cheeky, vibrant, kind and extremely friendly” child.

“She worked hard usually with a great attitude. Tegan was a wonderful leader for years. She led many young girls to know who Jesus was and I know the seeds she planted will continue to see harvests in years to come.

“Even when she was unwell she smiled and brought joy to the room. I always envied the way Tegan lit up a room, making friends so easily and laughing so freely.

“She has graduated to Glory and she will be missed more than I can bear to say.”

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

