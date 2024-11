Photo / NZME

Two people involved in a serious crash in north-west Auckland over the weekend have died.

Emergency services responded to the two-car collision on Kahikatea Flat Rd, Waitoki, around 10pm on Saturday.

Both drivers were transported to Auckland Hospital in critical condition, and have since passed away, a police spokesperson said.

“Our thoughts are with both their loved ones during this tragic time.”

An investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing.