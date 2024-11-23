Advertisement
Serious crashes in Auckland: Two dead in Takanini car crash and two with critical injuries in Waitoki

Raphael Franks
By
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Six people have now been confirmed to have died in Laos from methanol poisoning, tensions flare at the Colt 29 Climate Summit. A new study shows fishing prompts happiness.

Two people have been killed in a car crash overnight and two others left with critical injuries in a separate crash in the Auckland region.

There were two serious crashes in Auckland, one in Waitoki in Rodney and another in Takanini.

Police said two people died in the triple-vehicle collision in Takanini.

They were called to the intersection of Great South Rd and Walter Strevens Drive about 12.25am, a spokesman said.

A truck and two cars were involved in the crash.

“Two people in one of the cars died, while the driver of the second car had minor injuries. The driver of the truck was uninjured,” the police spokesman said.

Emergency services at a crash on Great South Rd in Takanini that left two people dead at 12:25am. Photo / Hayden Woodward
Emergency services were called to the intersection of Great South Rd and Walter Strevens Drive about 12.25am, a police spokesman said. Photo / Hayden Woodward
“Cordons were in place for several hours, and the Serious Crash Unit attended the scene.”

Hato Hone St John said it took one person to Middlemore Hospital with critical injuries.

St John responded at 12.23am, sending one ambulance, three rapid response units and one manager to the incident, a spokeswoman said.

In Waitoki, St John sent two ambulances, two rapid response units and an operations manager to Kahikatea Flat Rd about 10pm.

Two people were taken to Auckland City Hospital with critical injuries, St John said.

Police confirmed emergency services responded to the crash and said their Serious Crash Unit had attended the scene.

A police spokesman said the two people fighting for their lives were the drivers of the two cars which collided.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

