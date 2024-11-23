A truck and two cars were involved in the crash.

“Two people in one of the cars died, while the driver of the second car had minor injuries. The driver of the truck was uninjured,” the police spokesman said.

Emergency services at a crash on Great South Rd in Takanini that left two people dead at 12:25am. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Great South Rd and Walter Strevens Drive about 12.25am, a police spokesman said. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“Cordons were in place for several hours, and the Serious Crash Unit attended the scene.”

Hato Hone St John said it took one person to Middlemore Hospital with critical injuries.

St John responded at 12.23am, sending one ambulance, three rapid response units and one manager to the incident, a spokeswoman said.

In Waitoki, St John sent two ambulances, two rapid response units and an operations manager to Kahikatea Flat Rd about 10pm.

Two people were taken to Auckland City Hospital with critical injuries, St John said.

Police confirmed emergency services responded to the crash and said their Serious Crash Unit had attended the scene.

A police spokesman said the two people fighting for their lives were the drivers of the two cars which collided.

