Police were alerted about 12.45am, and are continuing to make enquiries but had no further information for media today.

He understood there may have been an earlier altercation related to the later firearms incident, Little said.

The police hadn’t told him who they thought could be responsible, but he’d heard from others in the town the incident was “gang stuff”.

In July, Little told the Herald he was “absolutely disgusted” when a violent mass brawl broke out after a rugby match in the town.

Five gang members, including a senior Mongrel Mob leader, were arrested after the scrap, which involved stabbings and people being run over, and was witnessed by many children.

Both Mongrel Mob and Black Power are active in Wairoa and the surrounding district, Little said today.

“Honestly, me as mayor, we’re just sick of it. We try and do all this great stuff and these p****s just bloody ruin it for ya with the gang stuff.”

Residents who’d contacted him since yesterday were “really sick of this”.

“This isn’t the first time they said that. People should not [have to] live in fear … the Government has made it quite clear they’re not going to tolerate this sort of behaviour, so it needs to be sorted.

“Gosh, lately, you just think of all the things going on across the country at the moment with really serious crime. It’s absolutely horrible.”

The Government announced police would have a new gang strike force earlier this year, with Police Minister Mark Mitchell later saying the new task force cops would get in the faces of gang members.

A day after the latest violent incident, Little said any kind of shooting was not only alarming but dangerous.

“They might be just shooting in the air, it doesn’t matter. That projectile will end up somewhere and that’s what scares the hell out of me, especially when there’s kids down the street.”

* Anyone with information which may help police was asked to contact them via 105, using reference file number 240906/0186. Information could also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

