A number of people were injured in the Hawke’s Bay melee, which reportedly took place in front of several young children and babies.
Wairoa Mayor Craig Little said the match between Tapuae Sports Club and Young Māori Party (YMP) at War Memorial Park had finished before an altercation broke out involving a number of gang members.
“I’m just absolutely disgusted to be quite honest that people think they can carry on with this behaviour when we’ve got people really hurting in flood-hit houses and people from outside Wairoa giving us money to help us.
“These clowns think they can do this and it just takes all credibility away from Wairoa,” Little said.
Video of the altercation shared with the Herald shows a large group of people exchanging punches and kicks in the middle of Hunter-Brown St, adjacent to the rugby field. Patched members of the Mongrel Mob are visible.
A few players from the match also appear to be involved, still wearing their playing strips.
Numerous profanities, shouting, screaming babies and smashing glass can be heard before a person drives a car through the crowd, trapping a woman between another car.
Mongrel Mob members, some wielding weapons, rush to attack the driver whilst another person jumps on the hood of the car and begins stomping on the windscreen.
The altercation continues for about five minutes before police arrive at the scene.
Little said he’d heard a mixture of Mongrel Mob and Black Power members were involved.
He added the town was on a high after Wairoa hosted a triple-header of Poverty Bay rugby finals two weeks earlier after local teams finished top of the table in their respective competitions.
“The rugby had nothing to do with it, the rugby was a really well ran game, players were playing really well and it had finished... After the game this happened and it just really sours the positivity of rugby games in Wairoa,” Little said on Saturday’s game.
“Everyone’s in disbelief that we’ve got people living in our community that are willing to do this and bring Wairoa down to this sort of level. I think the sooner they arrest them and put them away, the better, and I will be batting for that to happen.”
Little said the incident “play’s into the Government’s hand” of trying to clean up the gangs.
“They’re out of control when they go on like this.
“I’ll be talking to the police and urging the Government to go harder on gangs after this,” Little said.
Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union (HBRU) CEO Jay Campbell confirmed to the Herald they were aware of an incident that took place on Saturday following the match between Tapuae Sports Club and YMP.