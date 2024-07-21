Wairoa’s new officer-in-charge: ‘I thrive on a challenge’

The new senior sergeant had also relieved in Wairoa towards the end of last year and was part of the police negotiations team.

He came to Gisborne in 2000 and joined Gisborne police in 2010 after training in Wellington at the police college.

Leighton said from the interview process, which included Wairoa Taiwhenua chair Nigel How, he was struck by how welcome they had made him feel.

Staff he had previously worked with from Wairoa also encouraged him to apply.

“As I got older and slower, I came to understand I could get the same rewards through my work as I did with my footy when I was younger.

“I thrive on a challenge and Wairoa has its challenges.”

The senior sergeant began his new role after the June 26 flooding in Wairoa a few weeks ago.

“It was really good to see this last week, the way people muck in and I got to see the whole community celebrate the four Wairoa teams playing in finals footy and two of them getting wins.

“That is something that should be celebrated.

“My policing career has followed my footy career, starting in the big city and moving to the provinces.

“With policing I started in Gisborne and have moved rurally.

“I have found it rewarding working with people who just want to roll up their sleeves and muck in.

“I am looking forward to working with everyone from Mahia to Waikaremoana and everywhere in between.”

Mita then explained that at taiwhenua, they had a special education programme for youth who were struggling and introduced Leighton and members of his Tairawhiti police fraternity and family to Wairoa Enabled chief executive Shelley Smith.

After morning tea, taiwhenua put on lunch in their brand new whare kai for the manuhiri and Leighton’s whanau including his wife Holly, and children Josh, Kade and Harper with Nia and Finn absent.

Playing out of Hastings Rugby and Sports club for several years, Leighton played 69 games for Poverty Bay (mainly as a loan player), 10 for Hawke’s Bay, 17 for Manawatū and five for the New Zealand Heartland XV.