The Ōmāhu Rd 2.4km drinking water main renewal project started in April.

The first stage is replacing a failing 550-metre steel pipe beneath one of Hastings’ busiest arterial routes – from Nottingley Rd to Wilson Rd.

This stage is due to be completed in February next year, and further work will continue over the next two years to replace another 1.85km ,850 metres of the same main through to Jarvis Rd.

Work began in May last year to install a 2.5km pipeline and a pump station between Flaxmere and the Ōmāhu Rd roundabout.

The critical wastewater infrastructure will support new residential developments in Flaxmere and Hastings, and relieve pressure on parts of the network in the city that are at capacity.

The pump station will move wastewater to a large underground chamber beneath the SH2 roundabout, from where it will be gravity-fed along the new pipeline to the treatment plant at East Clive.

The next stages of the project will include a nearly complete 1.2km pipeline from the expressway to Lindisfarne, a 1.6km pipeline from Lindisfarne along Evenden Rd to Pākōwhai Rd, and a 1.4km pipeline from Pākōwhai Rd to Coventry Rd to connect to the existing sewer trunk main pipe.

A further 2km pipeline and pump station is proposed from Bennett Rd to Collinge Rd in the Waipatu area.

The project is due for completion by the end of next year.