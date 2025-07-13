Two major construction projects under way on Ōmāhu Rd and State Highway 2 are ensuring Hastings’ water infrastructure is fit for purpose and able to cope with expected housing growth over the coming years.
The works, currently focused around the busy Ōmāhu Rd roundabout, include a drinking water mainrenewal and a significant wastewater pipeline installation.
“Hastings has experienced higher than projected population growth in recent years and we need to have robust, resilient and sustainable infrastructure to provide drinking and wastewater services both now and into the future."
The critical wastewater infrastructure will support new residential developments in Flaxmere and Hastings, and relieve pressure on parts of the network in the city that are at capacity.
The pump station will move wastewater to a large underground chamber beneath the SH2 roundabout, from where it will be gravity-fed along the new pipeline to the treatment plant at East Clive.
The next stages of the project will include a nearly complete 1.2km pipeline from the expressway to Lindisfarne, a 1.6km pipeline from Lindisfarne along Evenden Rd to Pākōwhai Rd, and a 1.4km pipeline from Pākōwhai Rd to Coventry Rd to connect to the existing sewer trunk main pipe.
A further 2km pipeline and pump station is proposed from Bennett Rd to Collinge Rd in the Waipatu area.
The project is due for completion by the end of next year.