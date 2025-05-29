“Cyclone Gabrielle has had a devastating impact on the lives, livelihoods, and property of our people. I am deeply grateful to everyone who has played a part in our ongoing recovery – rebuilding lives, reconnecting communities, and restoring vital infrastructure.”

Hazlehurst said she felt honoured and privileged to have served the Hastings community as a councillor and mayor over the past 15 years, and that she had mixed emotions about her decision.

“Throughout my three terms as mayor, I have been immensely privileged to work alongside a team of passionate, hardworking and dedicated councillors and staff.

“Everyone I have worked with has made a meaningful difference for our people. Together, we have faced challenges, embraced new opportunities and turned shared visions into reality.”

Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst at the Hastings Blossom Festival parade. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hazlehurst said she was proud of what they had achieved together.

“We have worked in close partnership with mana whenua, central Government, and the private sector to deliver what matters for our community.

“From investing in safe and sustainable water infrastructure following the Havelock North water crisis, including the creation of Waiaroha, the world’s first Water Discovery Centre, to opening the doors of Toi Toi, our world-class arts and events centre in 2020,” she said.

“We have made real progress on tackling the housing crisis, bringing new homes to our people, including in ‘Fabulous Flaxmere,’ where new housing, a new supermarket, and an exciting town centre redevelopment are well under way.”

She said she was the self-appointed ‘Queen of Infrastructure’ at the council and had prioritised significant investment in new infrastructure for industrial development to support the creation of hundreds of new jobs.

“Supporting our young people to reach their potential through career pathways has been an important goal of mine,” Hazlehurst said.

She thanked councillors past and present, chief executive Nigel Bickle, and the executive team for their dedication, leadership, and tireless service.

“While my time as Hastings’ mayor will end in October, I am excited to continue to serve our community in other ways. I am a loud and proud Heretaunga Hastings Champion and will continue to passionately support all festivals and events.

“In the meantime, there is much to do as we consider the future of delivering drinking water, wastewater and stormwater through the Local Waters Done Well Reform and continue rebuilding our infrastructure after Cyclone Gabrielle.

“To the people of Heretaunga Hastings, thank you for your support, trust and aroha over the years, for which I am very grateful. It has been a privilege to serve you.”

