At least two people were stabbed and two run over in the Hawke’s Bay melee, which took place about 20 minutes after the game on Saturday in front of numerous young children and babies.
Tairāwhiti area commander Inspector Darren Paki confirmed the first of several warrants related to the incident were executed on Tuesday evening after tactical dog teams, investigators and frontline staff from across the district were brought in to ensure the community felt safe.
A 32-year-old Wairoa man was arrested yesterday for breaching bail. He appeared in the Hastings District Court today and has been remanded in custody and is due to reappear on August 27.
A further four warrants were carried out today, leading to the arrest of four other people.
A 17-year-old Wairoa youth has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Meanwhile, a 25-year-old Wairoa man and 33-year-old Wairoa man have both been charged with disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence, and unlawful assembly to disturb the peace.
All three will appear in the Wairoa District Court on Friday.
A 21-year-old Wairoa man was also arrested and charged with breaching bail, disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence, and unlawful assembly to disturb the peace. He is due to appear in the Gisborne District Court tomorrow.
“The rugby had nothing to do with it, the rugby was a really well-run game, players were playing really well and it had finished ... After the game this happened and it just really sours the positivity of rugby games in Wairoa.”
Paki earlier called the brawl “appalling” and said police had identified about two dozen people who were involved and multiple arrests were expected.
“Thankfully nobody was seriously injured or killed in this event, but it is sadly another shocking event that our community didn’t need.”
Video footage obtained by the Herald showed a woman becoming trapped between two vehicles.
Although it was not intentional, the incident sparked anger among the crowd, with several Mongrel Mob members then attacking her brother inside a car, and kicking and punching the vehicle – despite screams that there were children inside.
Another person jumps on the hood of the car and begins stomping on the windscreen, spreading glass throughout the interior of the vehicle.