A further four warrants were carried out today, leading to the arrest of four other people.

A 17-year-old Wairoa youth has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Meanwhile, a 25-year-old Wairoa man and 33-year-old Wairoa man have both been charged with disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence, and unlawful assembly to disturb the peace.

All three will appear in the Wairoa District Court on Friday.

A 21-year-old Wairoa man was also arrested and charged with breaching bail, disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence, and unlawful assembly to disturb the peace. He is due to appear in the Gisborne District Court tomorrow.

“All those arrested so far are gang members, and one is in a leadership position within Wairoa’s Mongrel Mob,” Paki said.

“These are still early days, but the investigation is moving at pace.”

Paki said police were working closely with community leaders and partners, such as the Wairoa District Council, to make sure the community feels safe and supported.

“Police have a visible presence on the roads and footpaths around Wairoa, and officers on the beat have been engaging with the public and relaying their concerns and thoughts back to us.

A fight in Wairoa after a rugby match between Tapuae Sports Club and YMP at War Memorial Park was captured and shared on social media.

“The overwhelming sentiment from people has been a feeling of disappointment at what occurred. We share that feeling and will continue to pursue those involved.”

Paki said anyone with information that could assist police inquiries into Saturday’s brawl to speak to police in person or contact 105, referencing file number 240727/7731.

Information can also be provided anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Wairoa Mayor Craig Little earlier said the match between Tapuae Sports Club and YMP at War Memorial Park had finished before an altercation broke out involving a number of gang members.

Little said he was “absolutely disgusted” at the violence and would be urging police and the Government to go harder on gangs after the incident.

“These clowns think they can do this and it just takes all credibility away from Wairoa.

“The rugby had nothing to do with it, the rugby was a really well-run game, players were playing really well and it had finished ... After the game this happened and it just really sours the positivity of rugby games in Wairoa.”

Paki earlier called the brawl “appalling” and said police had identified about two dozen people who were involved and multiple arrests were expected.

“Thankfully nobody was seriously injured or killed in this event, but it is sadly another shocking event that our community didn’t need.”

Video footage obtained by the Herald showed a woman becoming trapped between two vehicles.

Although it was not intentional, the incident sparked anger among the crowd, with several Mongrel Mob members then attacking her brother inside a car, and kicking and punching the vehicle – despite screams that there were children inside.

Another person jumps on the hood of the car and begins stomping on the windscreen, spreading glass throughout the interior of the vehicle.

“We were going: ‘There are kids in the car!’,” the woman said. She alleged the attackers then said: “F*** the kids, kill them too!”

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.



