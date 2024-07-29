Acting Tairāwhiti area commander Inspector Darren Paki called the brawl “appalling” and police expected multiple arrests this weekend.

“Thankfully nobody was seriously injured or killed in this event, but it is sadly another shocking event that our community didn’t need.

“So far, police have identified about two dozen people who were involved in the fight and that work is continuing. The majority of them are gang members of varying ages, but all of them are old enough to know what’s acceptable.”

Paki said tactical dog teams, investigators and frontline staff from across the district would be brought in to ensure the community feels safe.

“There will be a noticeable police presence across Wairoa to ensure that gang members are held to account for the weekend’s incident and any other offending that they may be involved in.

“We anticipate that a number of arrests will be made; we are not tolerating this behaviour in our community and police will be making that message very clear to gangs over the coming days and weeks.”

A fight has been captured and shared on social media in Wairoa after a rugby match between Tapuae Sports Club and YMP at War Memorial Park.

Video footage obtained by the Herald showed a woman becoming trapped between two vehicles.

Although it was not intentional, the incident sparked anger among the crowd; with several Mongrel Mob members then attacking her brother inside a car, and kicking and punching the vehicle – despite screams that there were children inside.

Another person jumps on the hood of the car and begins stomping on the windscreen, spreading glass throughout the interior of the vehicle.

“We were going: ‘There are kids in the car!’,” the woman said. She alleged the attackers then said; “F*** the kids, kill them too!”

Wairoa Mayor Craig Little told the Herald he was “absolutely disgusted” at the violence on show and would be urging police and the Government to go harder on gangs after the incident.

“These clowns think they can do this and it just takes all credibility away from Wairoa.

“The rugby had nothing to do with it, the rugby was a really well-run game, players were playing really well and it had finished ... After the game this happened and it just really sours the positivity of rugby games in Wairoa.”