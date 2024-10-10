Rescue helicopters and a jet boat were called to assist in the search after the Waioeka crash.

The body of a person missing after a crash into the Waioeka River south of Ōpōtiki has been found.

The victim was travelling with two others in a car that went down the bank between Waioeka Pa Rd and Waiata Rd on Friday morning.

Two people were transported to Whakatāne Hospital with moderate injuries, but despite search and rescue efforts the third person and vehicle could not be found.

“Rain in the headwaters of the Opato and Waioeka has kept the river levels high, making it unsafe to enter the river,” Eastern Bay of Plenty Area Senior Sergeant Richard Miller said earlier this week.