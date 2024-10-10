Advertisement
Waioeka River crash: Body found after car plunges into river near Ōpōtiki

NZ Herald
Rescue helicopters and a jet boat were called to assist in the search after the Waioeka crash.

The body of a person missing after a crash into the Waioeka River south of Ōpōtiki has been found.

The victim was travelling with two others in a car that went down the bank between Waioeka Pa Rd and Waiata Rd on Friday morning.

Two people were transported to Whakatāne Hospital with moderate injuries, but despite search and rescue efforts the third person and vehicle could not be found.

“Rain in the headwaters of the Opato and Waioeka has kept the river levels high, making it unsafe to enter the river,” Eastern Bay of Plenty Area Senior Sergeant Richard Miller said earlier this week.

The Waioeka River. Photo / NZME
On Thursday river conditions cleared sufficiently and a search operation was launched.

About 12.05pm, the vehicle was found about 400 metres from the original crash site.

The victim was discovered dead inside the vehicle.

Police have successfully recovered the body and informed the whānau of the deceased.

Inquiries into the crash are ongoing.



