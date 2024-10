Waioeka River. Photo / File

A vehicle has crashed into a Bay of Plenty river and people are unaccounted for.

Emergency services were alerted that a single vehicle had gone down a bank and entered the Waioeka River, between Waioeka Pa Rd and Waiata Rd about 10.20am.

One person reportedly has serious injuries, police said.

Two people are currently unaccounted for and Search and Rescue teams are travelling to the area to join the effort to find them.