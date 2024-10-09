Waioeka River: Person still missing

A vehicle and person that went missing in the Waioeka River are still unaccounted for.
The vehicle went off the road at 10.20am on Friday on State Highway 2 south of Ōpōtiki and two people were taken to Whakatāne Hospital.
Acting Eastern Bay of Plenty area commander Senior Sergeant Richard Miller said search and rescue teams, including a boat, helicopter and Coastguard jet skis, continued river and riverbank sweeps on Friday.
A Motu River Jet boat from Ōpōtiki had been assisting with the search each morning and monitoring the depth and clarity of the water,Miller said.