Waioeka River: Person still missing

One of New Zealand’s biggest drug busts uncovered, the new policy threatening 20 years behind bars for Kiwis in Bali and Florida braces for another ferocious storm.

A vehicle and person that went missing in the Waioeka River are still unaccounted for.

The vehicle went off the road at 10.20am on Friday on State Highway 2 south of Ōpōtiki and two people were taken to Whakatāne Hospital.

Acting Eastern Bay of Plenty area commander Senior Sergeant Richard Miller said search and rescue teams, including a boat, helicopter and Coastguard jet skis, continued river and riverbank sweeps on Friday.

The car went off the road near the Historic Tauranga Bridge off of Waioeka Rd. Photo / Laura Smith
A Motu River Jet boat from Ōpōtiki had been assisting with the search each morning and monitoring the depth and clarity of the water,Miller said.

“Rain in the headwaters of the Opato and Waioeka has kept the river levels high, making it unsafe to enter the river,” he said.

The Waioeka River. Photo / File
Police search and rescue and the national dive squad would deploy as soon as conditions permitted.

“Police and rescue agencies remain committed to returning their loved one to whānau as soon as possible,” said Miller

