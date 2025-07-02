The Western Bay of Plenty sub-region submitted its proposal in February.

Tauranga City Council, the Western Bay of Plenty District Council, the Bay of Plenty Regional Council, tangata whenua and economic development agency Priority One worked together on the plan.

The deal framework is based on a 30-year vision for the sub-region, with a 10-year strategic plan designed to progress joint priorities.

The deal, if approved, would deliver up to 40,000 houses, facilitate 35,000 jobs and GDP growth of around 4.6% per year for the sub-region.

Western Bay of Plenty Mayor James Denyer. Photo / Supplied

Western Bay of Plenty Mayor James Denyer said a deal would cement the “strong partnership” between local and central government, with a focus on priorities that benefit the entire country.

“This deal will provide our fast-growing sub-region with the tools, legislative support and an agreed timeframe to build on current and planned infrastructure investments, implement our spatial plan to grow housing and provide land for industrial development,” he said in a statement.

Tauranga Mayor Mahé Drysdale said a deal would be a “game-changer” for the sub-region, creating long-term alignment and much-needed certainty.

“This partnership with the Government will enable us to lead the country’s growth and provide more jobs and housing, while continuing to safeguard the region’s unique lifestyle, vibrant culture and growing economy.

“We now look forward to working with Government to refine a shared vision for a regional deal.”

Bay of Plenty Regional Council chairman Doug Leeder. Photo / Andrew Warner

Bay of Plenty Regional Council chairman Doug Leeder said a deal would unlock land for housing, industrial and commercial use and enable the region’s “strong growth” to continue.

“That certainty would create confidence, attract investment, improve productivity and drive growth, all of which would strengthen our nation’s trade gateway via the Port of Tauranga.”

Priority One board chairman Todd Muller told Local Democracy Reporting he was delighted about the memorandum.

The region had huge economic potential but it needed a lot of collective investment to take it to the next level, he said.

Each of the regions made a compelling case to the Government, Muller said.

“Our job as a region is to make sure we get a good, long-term framework and deal which provides certainty for the private sector.”

Takitimu North Link (TNL) stage one is under construction. The councils hope stage two will be delivered as part of a regional deal. Photo / NZTA

Western Bay’s proposal had three priorities:

Deliver the western and northern corridors’ major roading projects – Tauriko Network Connections and Takitimu North stage two to enable housing and industrial land development.

Develop the eastern corridor by enabling infrastructure for the key development projects Te Tumu, Rangiuru and Te Kāinga.

Enable exports, resilience and decarbonisation of freight led by the Connecting Mount Maunganui project.

The Government outlined what it would offer during negotiations for regional deals.

It promised improved central government co-ordination, early collaboration with councils on system reforms, and supporting regions to unlock growth sectors such as biotech and aquaculture.

Providing councils with new funding and financing tools and incentivising them to better utilise existing ones are also on offer.

It could include sharing of mining royalties, using existing Government funds to support deals and provide access to experts to help councils use tools such as Infrastructure Funding and Financing Act Levies.

Local Government Minister Simon Watts said the three regions the Government had signed memoranda with had existing Urban Growth Partnerships and economies with significant economic growth potential.

“These initial regions put together compelling proposals that reflect the Government’s and the regions’ priorities through strong propositions that provide a clear pathway to getting important work done.”

Negotiations with the three regions would now begin with the first deal agreed by the end of the year.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.