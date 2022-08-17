Voices For Freedom pushing followers to apply for key general election roles

Labour MP Gaurav Sharma remains under threat of expulsion, 'atmospheric river' hits South and Scott Morrison's 'bizarre' ministerial self-appointments in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Voices For Freedom, a group with a history of promoting Covid-19 misinformation, is encouraging its followers to apply for key roles in next year's general election.

The Electoral Commission is aware of the group's social media post that says if its supporters are "concerned about election integrity", they should apply to become electorate managers.

Justice Minister Kiri Allan says any suggestion political forces want to intervene in New Zealand's elections is "concerning".

It comes after the group sent several emails to its supporters, urging them to nominate themselves as candidates in local body elections.

Known for its opposition to Covid-19 public health measures, Voices For Freedom yesterday told its Twitter followers about the Electoral Commission's advertisement for the roles, which would start in February.

The Twitter post, published yesterday morning, was disapproving of how the positions required candidates to be vaccinated for Covid-19.

Acknowledging that some of its followers were vaccinated, the group's account included a link to the job ad for those "concerned about election integrity".

Electorate managers had a wide range of tasks, including ensuring electorate materials were securely managed, managing the electorate budget and employing methods to boost Māori participation.

Among the qualities necessary, electorate managers needed to demonstrate "sound judgment and decision making", according to the ad.

Positions are available in 25 cities and regions across the country. Applications close at 5pm on Monday, August 29.

The group, known for spreading misinformation about Covid-19 public health measures, is pointing its followers to open electorate manager roles. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Electoral Commission was aware of Voices For Freedom's post and in a statement, chief electoral officer Karl Le Quesne said he was assured only people qualified would work in the roles.

"Our focus is on recruiting people with the experience, skills and knowledge of their communities needed to help us deliver a successful election, and we are confident we will appoint the best people for the job."

Being a member of a political party or group didn't necessarily rule people out from working at the Commission, but their actions could.

"Outside of work, our employees may not take part in events or activities of a political nature if this would lead to a perception that the Commission or our people are not politically neutral," Le Quesne said.

"For example, actively campaigning for or against a party, candidate or political issue would not be compatible with our role as the impartial administrator of New Zealand's elections."

Applicants for roles at the Commission were asked to declare any political affiliations, conflicts of interest or criminal convictions in a written submission and in an interview.

Referee checks were done for preferred candidates, while those who were offered the job would undergo a criminal record check and fill out a conflict of interest declaration.

Le Quesne said there had been instances when applicants had declared a conflict of interest, but such conflicts had not been discovered through other checks.

"Generally, we find that there is a good level of understanding from applicants that neutrality is required."

Justice Minister Kiri Allan. Photo / Mark Mitchell

In a statement, Justice Minister Kiri Allan said any electoral staff should operate without bias and recognised the threat of interventions by "political forces".

"Any suggestion that political forces would want to intervene in the running of New Zealand's electoral system is concerning."

Voices For Freedom co-founder Claire Deeks said she believed many New Zealanders were concerned about what she deemed a "general decline in our western liberal democracy".

"We are encouraging like-minded citizens to become involved, rather than be spectators to such decline. This includes becoming active participants in various associated roles," she said.

The Otago Daily Times yesterday reported several local election candidates around the South Island were either directly affiliated with, or have shared their support online for, Voices for Freedom.

In an August 9 email seen by the Otago Daily Times, Deeks reportedly encouraged candidates not to disclose their affiliation with the group, which has also urged followers to make New Zealand "ungovernable".

Electorate managers are responsible for organising and ensuring a successful voting experience for the public. Photo / Bevan Conley

University of Otago researcher and The Disinformation Project research lead Dr Sanjana Hattotuwa said there was nothing wrong with people wanting to stand for elections and engage with democracy.

However, he considered it a grave issue if people were not disclosing their support of such ideas.

"You're introducing a cancer that is going to undermine democracy," he told the Otago Daily Times.

Voices For Freedom recently implored its followers through several emails to donate funds to contribute toward a one million flyer campaign, protesting against mask use.

The Herald has previously reported past flyer drops by the group.

In February, the Advertising Standards Authority stated it had upheld 101 complaints about unaddressed flyers from Voices for Freedom for misleading and socially irresponsible information about Covid-19.

For more information on misinformation and disinformation in New Zealand, visit The Disinformation Project's website: www.thedisinfoproject.org