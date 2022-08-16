Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|Politics

Audrey Young: Secret meeting forces Ardern to go the long way round on MP Gaurav Sharma

3 minutes to read
Labour's caucus in 2020 on Parliament steps with Gaurav Sharma in the back row, fourth from left. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Audrey Young
By
Audrey Young

Senior Political Correspondent

After revelations of a secret pre-caucus caucus meeting by Labour MPs to discuss Dr Gaurav Sharma's immediate future, Jacinda Ardern had only one option.

She had to be seen to be fair and that means

