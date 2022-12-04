The swaying boat & trailer was spotted on Auckland's State Highway 20. Video / Supplied

Shocking video shows a boat swaying wildly on a trailer being towed down an Auckland motorway, other motorists giving the vehicle a wide berth as it repeatedly crosses into neighbouring lanes.

The video, shot at 8pm on Monday, November 28 on the Southwestern Motorway, shows the vehicle and its trailer travelling in the centre lane - and the left and right lanes - with the driver appearing to attempt to bring it under control as it threatens to flip from the violent movement.

The clip was shared to a popular Facebook group where many suggested that incorrect loading of the trailer could be behind the dramatic wobbling.

Others called out road rules that allow anyone to tow a trailer without education or training on how to do it safely.

Police told the Herald that they had not received any reports about the incident, but directed motorists to a safety video offering advice on correct weight distribution when loading a trailer.

They also advised any road user who feels unsafe or wishes to report an incident of concern happening now to call 111, or 105 to report an incident after it has occurred.