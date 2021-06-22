Victoria University takes over management of two halls of residence

Victoria University, Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Victoria University is taking over management of two of its halls of residence, including Te Puni Village, where an alleged kidnapping, burglary, and assault took place earlier this year.

In a statement this afternoon, the university said it will move Te Puni Village and Everton Hall in-house when existing contracts with Campus Living Villages ends on January 1, 2022.

Campus Living Villages is the same multinational company that runs Sonoda at the University of Canterbury, where student Mason Pendrous lay dead for four weeks in 2019 before his body was discovered.

Victoria University already manages most of its student accommodation halls directly so it considered the move to align with its current model.

A six-month handover phase will begin shortly to ensure a smooth transition in management from Campus Living Villages to University Accommodation.

Te Puni Village has hit the headlines for the wrong reasons in recent years.

Three people were arrested in April following an alleged kidnapping, burglary, and assault there.

Two people suffered minor injuries and additional security was put in place at the village for the foreseeable future.

In 2019 a group of people went on a "rampage" through the hall, destroying property and terrorising residents.

One resident claimed the group opened doors to people's rooms, abused residents, and smashed ceiling tiles, plates and ceramics.

Later that year first-year students cried foul after being made to pay for communal damage at Te Puni Village they claimed was only done by a small group.

The university said it was working closely with Campus Living Villages to ensure all impacted staff and students were supported through the handover.

"CLV [Campus Living Villages] and the University have had a strong relationship and have worked successfully together for over 13 years. The University extends its thanks to CLV for its professionalism and support in accommodating our students over that period."