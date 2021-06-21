Lorde announces concert for Lower Hutt

Lorde has announced concerts across New Zealand as part of her summer tour next year. Photo / Supplied

Lorde has announced a live performance in Days Bay this summer as part of a nationwide tour.

The two-time Grammy winner will host a string of concerts at outdoor events as part of her Solar Power tour between February and March, including dates in Auckland, Christchurch, Lower Hutt, Upper Moutere, Havelock North and New Plymouth.

Lower Hutt will host the singer on March 1.

Hutt City Mayor Campbell Barry said there has been quite a bit of work behind the scenes to secure the famous Kiwi artist.

"After having some really successful events with the likes of Six60 at the Hutt Rec [Hutt Recreational Ground], we have been looking at how we can secure more big-ticket artists or events to the city, which bring in really good returns for us."

Barry said there will be traffic plans to control disruption in the area while the concert is on.

He said this could include utilising an electric ferry that will run between Wellington city and Days Bay as well as other transport options.

"We will have a plan in place, undoubtably there will be some disruption, but I think that is a small price to play for securing what is an international artist."

They will work with the rest of the region to make sure they put on a fantastic event for everyone he said.

Tickets for the shows go on sale on Monday, July 5, with presales on Monday, June 28, and Wednesday, June 30.

The Solar Power tour marks Lorde's first live shows in New Zealand since her 2017 tour of Aotearoa for her last album, Melodrama.