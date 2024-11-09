Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

US election: Yes, Donald Trump is a bad guy, but he should be a better President than Joe Biden - Heather du Plessis-Allan

Heather du Plessis-Allan
By
nzme·
4 mins to read
Markets were pricing a Donald Trump comeback – here's what could be primed for more growth under his presidency. Video / Alyse Wright

THREE KEY FACTS

Heather du Plessis-Allan is the Drive host for Newstalk ZB.

OPINION

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The meltdown over Donald Trump’s victory is no surprise. Some people were sent hysterical by the man.

In the hours following his win, my Facebook feed was full of friends in various levels

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand