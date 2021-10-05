Undersized stop signs at Dunedin double-fatal crash site won't be replaced yet

Undersized stop signs at the site of a double-fatal crash will not be replaced yet, the Dunedin City Council says.

The response has angered the family of 15-year-old Jayde Cummings who, along with 57-year-old Steve Macnee, was killed in the two-car collision at the intersection of Church Rd West and Huntly Rd, in Outram, in September 2019.

A report provided to council just days after the tragedy highlighted stop signs on the approach to the junction were "urban size" (675mm) rather than the NZ Transport Agency recommended 845mm.

Yet as Jayde's family gathered to mourn the second anniversary of her death last month, the signs remained unchanged.

"It's time the council ... got the basics right," Jayde's aunt, Chanelle Hayes, said.

"I have no doubt if it was a councillor's family member this intersection would immediately be brought up to standard."

A council spokesman, who responded to the Otago Daily Times inquiries after more than two weeks, accepted the sign did not meet guidelines but said there were no plans to change it.

"These signs were compliant with the relevant regulations at the time they were installed, but regulations have since been updated," he said.

"When the standards for existing signs change, the DCC replaces them with new signs when the existing signs reach the end of their useful service life."

That "grandfathering" approach was similarly used with other ageing assets, such as handrails, guardrails and retaining walls, the spokesman said.

The driver of the ute in which Jayde was a passenger — who was 17 at the time — was cleared of dangerous driving causing death following a judge-alone trial.

Factors including the size of the signs and overgrown vegetation meant the teenage driver might not have known he was approaching an intersection, Judge Dominic Flatley said.