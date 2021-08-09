Woman in boot of car injured in Dunedin crash

The crash happened at the intersection of Hillside and Andersons Bay Rds. Photo / Peter McIntosh

A woman was injured while riding in the boot of a car that crashed in Dunedin last night, just two days after five teens were killed in a crash in Timaru, one of whom was found dead in the boot.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said a young woman on her restricted licence crashed into another vehicle after allegedly failing to give way at the intersection of Andersons Bay and Hillside Rds at 7pm yesterday.

The woman had six passengers in her sedan, which seats only four passengers.

The woman in the boot of the vehicle was taken to hospital with a large cut to the back of her head.

The incident follows the crash in Timaru on Saturday in which five teenagers died, one of whom was in the boot.

"The mentality of this person is beyond comprehension," Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

"There is no reason whatsoever that you should be sticking six people in a car when it's fit for four."

The driver was facing charges of careless driving and causing injury, he said.