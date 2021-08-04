One killed in crash in Dunedin

A person has been killed in a crash on State Highway 88 in Dunedin last night. Photo / NZH

A person has been killed in a crash on State Highway 88 in Dunedin last night. Photo / NZH

A person has been killed in a crash on State Highway 88 in Dunedin last night.

Police said the crash involved one car which crashed into a barrier barrier on Ravensbourne Rd, between Parry St East and Tekapo St about 10.30pm.

"The sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene."

The Serious Crash Unit attended and an investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway.