Two Poles, Russian sailor on trial for cocaine import, supply

The trial of Patryk Lukasz Lukasik, Ryszard Wilk and Aleksandr Cherushev begins today in the High Court in Auckland. Photo / File

Two Polish nationals, a Russian sailor and another man are on trial at the High Court in Auckland following a three-year police investigation into the importation and supply of cocaine.

A jury has been selected today for the trial of Patryk Lukasz Lukasik, Ryszard Wilk and Aleksandr Cherushev before Justice Tracey Walker, put down for four weeks.

The trio pleaded not guilty to seven charges between them.

They are collectively charged with importing the class A drug cocaine into New Zealand, dating back to September 2016.

Aleksandr Cherushev has also been accused of supplying cocaine in September 2016 at Auckland or Tauranga.

Ryszard Wilk faces other charges of supplying, conspiring to import and possession of cocaine, as well as conspiring to import class B drug MDMA between September 2016 and June 2017.

Polish man Ryszard Wilk was brought back to New Zealand in 2019 to face drugs and money laundering charges. Photo / Interpol

The Crown alleges Patryk Lukasz Lukasik engaged in a money-laundering transaction in December 2016 to the total of $2382.20 in Auckland.

The jury is made up of eight women and four men.

The trio sat separated by police in the dock next to their respective translators.

In the Crown's opening arguments, it claims each of the three defendants played important roles in ensuring cocaine was imported into New Zealand and supplied to others.

Prosecutor Sam Teppett told the courtroom Russian sailor Aleksandr Cherushev imported around 4kg of cocaine into Auckland in 2016.

He imported it on board the container ship Discovery Bay, which arrived from South America on September 7, Teppett alleged.

Russian sailor Aleksandr Cherushev was arrested in 2019 after arriving in Nelson on the container ship Discovery Bay. Photo / Supplied

The Crown alleges that when the Discovery Bay docked Wilk, along with his son Ralph, met with and allegedly paid the Russian sailor for about 4kg of cocaine.

A further meeting was allegedly held at a New World supermarket near Tauranga's port to pay Cherushev more money for his courier services.

"The Wilks were here to assist with importation by taking possession of the cocaine," said Teppett.

The Wilks then supplied cocaine to New Zealand-based distributors, he alleged.

The container ship Discovery Bay was implicated in a global drug smuggling operation in 2016. Photo / Supplied

The Wilks left New Zealand but returned for second trip two months later.

The purpose of this trip was to supply the remaining 2kg of cocaine and take profits of the drug operation overseas, the Crown alleges.

"At this point police were alerted to the fact they were up to no good and intercepted communications from their mobile phones ... which the Crown says shows drug deals," said Teppett.

Wilk's son has previously pleaded guilty to supplying cocaine and money-laundering charges.

The third defendant, Lukasik, arrived in Auckland from the UK in December 2016.

"He declared the visit was a holiday but the visit was to assist in getting money from cocaine suppliers out of New Zealand," said Teppett.

Lukasik worked with Mohammed Khan, a man who has previously pleaded guilty to money laundering, to help the Wilks "discuss business".

He informed the Wilks' via text message when Discovery Bay was due to dock in Auckland.

Lukasik also dealt with money which was the proceeds of an offence carried out by another person, the Crown claims.

On Dec 12, 2016, Lukasik was due to depart from New Zealand.

Prior to leaving his luggage was searched, and concealed in his luggage was $40,000 in cash.

Meanwhile, Ryszard Wilk remained in New Zealand.

"There was still a lot of money that needed to be transferred overseas ... he wouldn't leave until money could be transferred," said Teppett.

Police photographed meetings between the Wilks and Khan to transfer money - one transaction was to Ecuador, the court heard.

Police also secretly searched Wilk's luggage and hotel rooms while he stayed in New Zealand.

He was in possession of significant sums of cash, hidden in plastic bags and locked in suitcases, the Crown alleges.

On April 16, 2017 Wilk was due to depart from Auckland.

Police located $70,000 on him and seized his phone and took photos of all his messages without his knowledge, the jury was told.

These messages prove his meet-up with Cherushev, the Crown alleges.

Defence arguments

Wilk's lawyer Annabel Ives told the jury that Wilk's son Ralph has pleaded guilty to supplying cocaine, but warned them: "Do not let the sins of the son impact on the father, there is no guilt by association ... in this courtroom. You cannot just assume Wilk knew what his son was doing."

"There was 3.6g located in a public reserve, four months after my client left New Zealand. That's not 4kg of cocaine ... 3.6g.

"When you hear evidence, I suggest you will not be sure this 4kg was imported."

Meanwhile, counsel for Lukasik, Lorraine Smith, questioned whether the Crown knew Lukasik was aware of the "important material".

Similarly Cherushev's lawyer Ron Mansfield questioned where the Crown's evidence that his client had any involvement in drug importation.

"Where is the evidence my client had any involvement of drugs at all ... where is evidence he knows any of the other men charged with him?

"Where is the evidence he supplied any drug to anyone, let alone the Wilks, as alleged."

He told the jury Cherushev denies ever having possession of the phone that sent and received messages from Wilk.

"When he came to New Zealand as a crew member of another boat, he was spoken to by police and he denied any involvement ... and nothing relevant was found on him at that time."