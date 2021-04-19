Helicopters searching for missing fisherman off Camel Rock in Piha

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter, seen here on Piha Beach in January, is aiding this morning's search efforts. Photo / Supplied

Helicopters are scouring the west coast waters for a man who went missing while fishing off Camel Rock in Piha this morning.

A police spokesperson said the Eagle and Westpac Rescue helicopters are searching for the man, who was reported missing about 5.30am, after going out fishing with a friend.

Rescue efforts were also being assisted by the Piha Surf Club.

Surf Life Saving Northern Region duty officer Jimmy Kendrick said emergency services had been unable to locate the man as at 7.45am after he reportedly fell in the water after fishing off Camel Rock.

Kendrick said there was large swell this morning and didn't advise anglers to venture out on the rocks.

He said the incident reinforced the importance of knowing the conditions, not going out alone and wearing safety equipment including a lifejacket, wetsuit and high visibility material.

