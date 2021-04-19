Christchurch liquor store allegedly robbed by 13-year-old with saw

A 13-year-old will appear in court this afternoon after a robbery at a liquor store in Yaldhurst.
Armed officers could be seen along Yaldhurst Rd and elsewhere around the area on Monday morning.
A police spokesperson said they received a report at 10.25am that a store on the road had been robbed.
The 13-year-old was armed with a saw, the spokeswoman said.
"He is due to appear in the Christchurch Youth Court this afternoon on a charge of aggravated robbery and possession of an offensive weapon."
Stuff is reporting it was Liquorland Yaldhurst that was robbed.