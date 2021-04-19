Website of the Year

Christchurch liquor store allegedly robbed by 13-year-old with saw

Police responding to reports of a robbery in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

Devon Bolger
A 13-year-old will appear in court this afternoon after a robbery at a liquor store in Yaldhurst.

Armed officers could be seen along Yaldhurst Rd and elsewhere around the area on Monday morning.

A police spokesperson said they received a report at 10.25am that a store on the road had been robbed.

The 13-year-old was armed with a saw, the spokeswoman said.

"He is due to appear in the Christchurch Youth Court this afternoon on a charge of aggravated robbery and possession of an offensive weapon."

Stuff is reporting it was Liquorland Yaldhurst that was robbed.

Police are responding to an incident in Yaldhurst, Christchurch. George Heard
