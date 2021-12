The single-vehicle crash was reported to police at 11.15am. Photo / File

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in Counties Manukau in Goodwood Heights.

Two people have reportedly been seriously injured.

Police said the single-vehicle crash on Everglade Drive near the intersection of Ransom Smyth Drive, was reported to police at 11.15am.

The road is blocked and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

More to come.