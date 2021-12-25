Christmas crashes: Motorcyclist dies at scene of crash in Gordonton; serious crash in Otago

The truck involved in the Otago crash. Photo / ODT

A person has died in a crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Gordonton this morning.

The crash, at the intersection of Broadley Downs and Gordonton Rd, was reported to emergency services just after 9.20am.

Police said the motorcyclist died at the scene.

Emergency services also attended a collision on Taieri Plains Highway, just north of Waihola's Titri Rd, in Otago, which was reported at about 9.15am.

Initial indications are that the crash, between a truck and car, was serious.

St John sent two ambulances and a chopper to respond to the incident.

"We treated and transported one patient with minor injuries to Dunedin Hospital via an ambulance," a spokesperson said.

Diversions are in place at either end of Titri Rd and motorists are asked to avoid travelling the state highway route.

More to come.