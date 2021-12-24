Mixed bag: Santa brings sunny skies - and thunderstorms - for Christmas

MetService National weather: December 25th - 26th.

Christmas Day's weather is looking lovely across most of the country - but a few spots are at risk of unwelcome hail and thunder this afternoon.

Northland and Auckland must have been particularly well behaved this year as Santa has brought a beautiful warm day for those regions.

But thunderstorms and hail may hit later in central North Island areas such as Rotorua, Hamilton and Taupō, and Coromandel can expect a few isolated showers, according to MetService.

Gisborne and Hawke's Bay are also partly cloudy with isolated showers, and possibly thunderstorms and hail around the ranges this afternoon.

It was also a chilly start for the lower North Island but the sun will be shining and it will warm up over the course of the day.

Temperatures across the upper North Island are all expected to be in the 20s, with Tauranga already nudging 25C this morning. Taumarunui is forecast to be today's hottest spot with a forecast high of 29C.

In Auckland temperatures are heading towards 27C - it was warm enough at dawn for more than 40 people to take the plunge at Narrowneck Beach to raise funds for mental health.

Further south the conditions are more spring-like, with Wellington expecting a high of just 18C.

There could be some showers through the mountainous parts of the South Island, possibly reaching Nelson and Westport.

Christchurch also had a chilly start but would warm up throughout the day, with MetService warning parts of Canterbury were at moderate risk of thunder and lightning this afternoon or evening.

Further south will also be "crisp" with strong winds around the Fiordland area.

The weather's looking promising in coming days for the North Island but the south could have wetter conditions, with MetService issuing heavy rain warnings and watches for the West Coast of the island on Sunday and Monday.

Metservice said the North Island would be fine apart from some cloud and isolated afternoon showers on Boxing Day, with similar conditions on Monday.

On Tuesday the North Island could see isolated showers in the north and in Gisborne, and a few showers turning to rain elsewhere.

The South Island can expect rain to develop in the west and far south tomorrow, while the north and east of the island would be mainly fine. Most areas except Nelson and Marlborough can also expect a rainy Monday and Tuesday.