Two motorbike riders die in separate crashes, near Warkworth and Hunua Ranges

Police are investigating two serious crashes involving motorbike riders. Photo / Michael Craig

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Two motorbike riders have died within minutes of each other in separate crashes.

The first rider died at the scene when they crashed southwest of Warkworth on West Coast Rd near Makarau about 1.30pm, police said.

Diversions were now in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area as an investigation into the cause of the crash continued.

The second rider also died at the scene when they collided with a ute south of the Hunua Ranges on Kaiaua Rd near Mangatangi about 1.40pm.

Another person was also reported to have minor injuries from the crash, police said.

Kaiaua Rd was now also closed with motorists asked to avoid the area as crash investigators went to work.