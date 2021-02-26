A child has died and five others are in hospital after a horror crash near Rerewhakaaitu, south of Rotorua

Photo / File

A child has died in a crash overnight in Rerewhakaaitu.

Police have confirmed one person has died in the crash on State Highway 38.

Emergency services were called to a report of a vehicle that rolled on SH38 between Brett and Rerewhakaaitu roads at around 10pm, police said in a statement.

A child died at the scene. Several other people had a range of injuries and were taken to hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit attended and examined the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said five patients were transported to Rotorua Hospital, all in a moderate condition.