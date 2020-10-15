Two house fires keep firefighters in Wellington busy overnight

Two house fires have kept firefighters in Wellington busy overnight. Photo / File

Fire crews in Wellington have dealt with two large house fires in the region overnight.

Emergency services were called to a property in Johnsonville just after 1.30am. They found the building "well alight".

There were initial fears for someone who was said to be inside the house at the time, but they had managed to get out by the time fire crews arrived, a Fire and Emergency spokesman said.

Two hours later, firefighters were called to a second house fire in Waikanae shortly before 3.30am.

Just like the first blaze, crews arrived to find it well involved.

There were no reports of injuries from either fire.