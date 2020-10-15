Police release name of man who died in Lower Hutt

Emergency services were called to an assault at a property on Burke Grove, Naenae, shortly before 11pm on Monday. Photo / File

Police have confirmed the identity of a man who died at a Lower Hutt property on Monday.

The 25-year-old is Peti Asiata.

Police launched a homicide investigation earlier this week and have been speaking to a number of people to establish the circumstances of the death.

They said inquiries are ongoing, and while the death is being treated as unexplained, it is no longer being treated as a homicide.

Police today extended their sympathies to Asiata's family and friends and acknowledged the situation was distressing for the community.

They also thanked the public for their assistance during the investigation.

Emergency services were called to reports of an assault at a property at Burke Grove, Naenae, shortly before 11pm on Monday.

Attempts to revive Asiata were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not believe there was any ongoing risk to the public.

Police continue to ask that if anyone has any information which may be of

assistance, please call 105 quoting P044012346.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555