Bunnings worker at East Auckland store stabbed by would-be robber

A staff member at a Bunnings store in East Auckland is in hospital after being stabbed in an incident with a would-be robber.

Police and emergency services were called to the scene in Botany about 6pm yesterday.

"A male has entered the store armed with a knife and stabbed a Bunnings staff member before demanding money," Detective Inspector Chris Barry, of Counties Manukau Police, said.

"Another worker has quickly intervened and apprehended the male until police arrived."

The injured worker was taken to Middlemore Hospital and is in a stable condition.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing and charges will be laid.