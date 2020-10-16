Wellington resident rescued after pot catches fire on stove

Two house fires have kept firefighters in Wellington busy overnight. Photo / File

A Wellington resident had to be rescued after an unattended pot caught fire on a stove and filled their home with smoke.

Fire crews in the region also dealt with two large house fires in separate incidents overnight.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the stove fire in the suburb of Tawa at about 9.45pm.

Volunteer firefighters rescued the resident and helped them out of the house to safety.

Area Manager Dave Key said it was a timely reminder to make sure cooking was never left unattended, even briefly.

"Fire is quick and can totally consume a room in just three minutes. If you need to leave the stove when cooking for any reason - to go bathroom, take a phone call or deal with the kids - make sure you switch it off until you get back."

He said the fire also showed the importance of having working smoke alarms.

"The occupant was lucky their neighbour heard the smoke alarms and called 111 before the fire spread any further through the house," Key said.

"It's a simple fact that working smoke alarms save lives. So make sure you press the button and check yours."

Overnight, emergency services were also called to a property in Johnsonville just after 1.30am. They found the building "well alight".

There were initial fears for someone who was said to be inside the house at the time, but they had managed to get out by the time fire crews arrived, a Fire and Emergency spokesman said.

Two hours later, firefighters were called to a second house fire in Waikanae shortly before 3.30am.

Just like the first blaze, crews arrived to find it well involved.

There were no reports of injuries from either house fire.