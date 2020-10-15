Early morning wild ride across Wellington ends in arrest

One person has been arrested after an early morning police pursuit. Photo / File

An early morning pursuit lasted all the way from Kilbirnie to Porirua before police managed to catch up with the culprit.

The drama started just after 5am when a car was spotted crashing into parked vehicles in Kilbirnie.

The car then headed through the Mt Victoria tunnel and on to the motorway, with police in its wake.

Road spikes were laid near the Johnsonville off-ramp and the car was successfully spiked just before 5.30am.

But that didn't stop its wild ride, with police abandoning the pursuit just before 5.40am.

The vehicle somehow managed to make it another 12km to Porirua, where it was found abandoned in Cannons Creek.

The occupants then fled on foot, before being found by police just before 6.30am.

One person has been arrested, but charges are yet to be confirmed.