When the Herald contacted Onehunga Jewellers this evening, a police officer answered the phone and confirmed the incident had occurred at its premises.

“Thankfully, no injuries have been reported to any staff member or customers, however they are understandably shaken, and police are providing support,” Carpinter said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson confirmed they sent one ambulance to the scene shortly after 4pm and assessed one patient with minor injuries. They did not require transportation to hospital.

Carpinter said police inquiries are in the early stages to determine what has occurred and who is responsible.

Anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact police via the 105 phone service, or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update My Report’, and reference event number P059297712.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

It comes just over two weeks after a Papatoetoe jewellery store owner suffered a fractured skull in a violent robbery which only ended when a staff member drew a sword.

A group of masked assailants forced their way into Pooja Jewellers on Kolmar Rd on June 23. Video footage shows store owner Gurdeep Singh, 50, being hit with a hammer and collapsing, clutching his bloodied head.

His son then emerges with a large sword and forces intruders out of the store.

Speaking exclusively to the Herald while recovering at home, Singh said he hasn’t been able to sleep and is feeling anger towards the criminal justice system.

Jewellery store owner, Gurdeep Singh, 50, is still recovering from his injuries at his home two weeks after he was attacked. Photo / Jason Dorday

“I remember everything. I was in my workshop making jewellery and repairing something, then I heard a scream, a few screams,” he said.

“I looked over and I saw my daughter screaming from one side of the shop, and I heard a bang.

“By that time I gathered, within a second or two, that we were being robbed.”

Singh said he had installed a security grille at his shop for safety and ran towards it to ensure it was locked but the robbers had managed to force their way in.

“Then I thought ‘maybe I will be able to push them out of the shop’, so this is what I remember, pushing them out of the shop,” he said.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell visits Gurdeep Singh in hospital.

“One of them, he had something in his hand. He comes out from between the bars and started hitting and slashing and within no time I was bleeding from one side of my head.”

Singh said his wife came out to support and help him, begging the attackers to “please don’t hit, don’t hit”.

“But he was so aggressive that he hit me with a hammer.”

Singh said that was the point at which he fell to the ground.

Four youths, aged between 15 and 17 were arrested in relation to the incident as well as a 36-year-old woman.



