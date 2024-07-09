Anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact police via the 105 phone service, or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update My Report’, and reference event number P059297712.
Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.
A group of masked assailants forced their way into Pooja Jewellers on Kolmar Rd on June 23. Video footage shows store owner Gurdeep Singh, 50, being hit with a hammer and collapsing, clutching his bloodied head.
His son then emerges with a large sword and forces intruders out of the store.
Speaking exclusively to the Herald while recovering at home, Singh said he hasn’t been able to sleep and is feeling anger towards the criminal justice system.
“I remember everything. I was in my workshop making jewellery and repairing something, then I heard a scream, a few screams,” he said.
“I looked over and I saw my daughter screaming from one side of the shop, and I heard a bang.
“By that time I gathered, within a second or two, that we were being robbed.”
Singh said he had installed a security grille at his shop for safety and ran towards it to ensure it was locked but the robbers had managed to force their way in.